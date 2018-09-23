Sienna Talks If She Left Impact On Good Terms, Wrestling Mia Yim In The WWE Mae Young Classic

Sienna (Allysin Kay) spoke with Women's Wrestling Weekly about her relationship with Impact, working in the WWE Mae Young Classic, and Gail Kim. You can check out the full interview in the video above. Here are some of the highlights:

Her Mae Young Classic match against Mia Yim:

"To be honest, I thought it was a joke. I thought the agent who was telling me the match, was joking. I thought she was ribbing me or something. Then I realized she wasn't, I was shocked and surprised. I did not think that they would book that match."

Working with WWE:

"I really enjoyed my time there and I say that totally honestly. In a way, it wasn't what I was expecting and I guess because you hear a lot of horror stories ... I went there and I realized I know almost everyone there. And the majority of the people I was dealing with I had met on or during my tryout, or I had wrestled with them on the indies; even down to the coaches."

Relationship with Gail Kim:

"Maybe I just basis, but I think I have a special relationship with Gail. My first match at Impact was with her at the Knockout Knockdown 2016 and we were on first and that made me nervous. Cause they were like 'You are wrestling Gail and you are on first.' That was my first taste working for Impact and working for TV on that set and in front of that audience and things like that. And I now know that was her feeling me out and scouting me and I credit her - I mean I credit a lot of people - but I also give her a lot of credit for me being signed to Impact. All those girls were going through a tryout on the Knockout pay-per-view.

"I was given to her, so she can feel me out and determine if I was okay. I like that process and I wish people did that more because I feel like it's kind of slipping and that doesn't happen a lot very often. She was sent out there to make sure I knew what I was doing, that I was respectful, that I was a good worker. I know that she also asked a lot of people behind the scenes if I was a good person and I really wished that happened in every locker room."

Defending her recently won SHINE Championship:

"I am the SHINE Champion, so I'm very excited about that and it has been a long time coming. I have been with the company since the very beginning, 6 years now. As the champion I so excited to bring that everywhere and defend that championship not just in SHINE, but I want to defend it in its sister company, EVOLVE. I want to bring that championship to other promotions and possibly other countries."

Relationship with Impact Wrestling:

"As far as Impact goes, I have a good relationship with Impact. I left on good terms. I will always have a relationship with those people. A Lot of my friends are still there."

Sienna also discussed more about Gail Kim and the Mae Young Classic. Again, you can check out the full interview in the video above or on iTunes by clicking here.