Possible SmackDown Match, Paige Posts Cryptic Tweet, Undisputed Era - Canvas 2 Canvas

- Undisputed Era was featured in this week's Canvas 2 Canvas.

- Tye Dillinger retweeted Shinsuke Nakamura's latest "Nakamerica" tweet and wrote, "someone needs to pledge a foot in your ass." WWE retweeted Dillinger's comments, so it's possible we'll see these two in the ring on Tuesday.

"Pledge your allegiance"



**WARNING** Crazy person alert!



Sounds like someone needs to pledge a foot in your ass. https://t.co/IXAgxde46M — Dilly! Dilly! Dilly! (@WWEDillinger) September 23, 2018

- Earlier today, Paige posted a cryptic tweet about it being time to make some real changes, but didn't elaborate further. There's been rumors for awhile about WWE creating Women's Tag Titles or possibly the SmackDown General Manager has an announcement for the upcoming all-women's WWE Evolution PPV on October 28.