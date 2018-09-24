Kenny Omega In Funny Commercial, Yoshi-Hashi Crashes Into The Side Of The Ring, Joey Janela Update

- Above, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega was in a commercial to promote a Razer headset. Omega is part of the Razer team and will be doing more projects with the company.

- At NJPW Destruction in Kobe, YOSHI-HASHI had his own Titus O'Neal moment as he crashed into the side of the ring as he ran down to help out his CHAOS stablemate, Kazuchika Okada, from Jay White's attack. Unfortunately for YOSHI-HASHI, he ended up legit slamming into the edge of the ring and busted himself open. NJPW put out a storyline injury update that YOSHI-HASHI was hospitalized after suffering a head and left shoulder injury due to the assault by Jay White.

a brief summary of yoshihashi's career pic.twitter.com/5tHHojZ8He — mumbo tsuruta?? ?? (@ebgteddy) September 23, 2018

- As noted, during his match at a Game Changer Wrestling event Joey Janela jumped from the top rope and had a tough landing on the floor, immediately grabbing for his knee. Janela has since posted an update on Twitter, "My knee is pretty swollen, but the good news is I can slightly bend it, slightly turn it and put pressure on it and baby step walk on it." Janela said he'll be getting an MRI this week to see if there's any damage to his knee.

Update: my knee is pretty swollen, but the good news is I can slightly bend it, slightly turn it and put pressure on it and baby step walk on it..'I'm gonna schedule my MRI tomorrow so hopefully I can knock it out tuesday.. The video tells a different story but time will tell! — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) September 23, 2018