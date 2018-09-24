Elias On Why He Was Called Up So Quickly To The WWE Main Roster

Elias was back at the WWE Performance Center last week to help promote the upcoming release of WWE 2K19. Elias sat down with Cultaholic and discussed WWE 2K19 and his career. The Performance Center was many current main roster stars when they begin their journey in WWE. Elias described being back at the Performance Center as "interesting."

"It's interesting," Elias said. "This place was home to Elias for, geez, a few years. I've been through the ringer here and went through all the steps you could imagine in this place. It's very interesting to be back and Elias what he is. Just remembering."

Being back at the Performance Center, it was hard for Elias to describe some of the changes that have taken place since he has been gone. He said that he can tell that it does continue to become better.

"I can't tell ya because I'm not in the day-to-day here," said Elias. "I don't know what it is, but the environment is so good here. The vibe among everybody is cool. All I can say is, they keep making it better and better. Better minds to mold this people, better rings, opportunities in the back there that I saw for people to work on content and create characters and things like that. So it's pretty cool."

The move up to the main roster was a quick one for Elias. Elias credited timing to his quick ascent to RAW.

"I got called up quick, man," Elias admitted. "Seemed like it was the right time for me. That's all I can say. The reason? I think that's obvious now if you watch Monday Night Raw. The way people react and the way the world reacts to Elias. It's like 'we have him here in NXT, NXT is awesome, but let's have him on a global stage and let the world see what Elias has'. So to me, it's was an easy to decision to put Elias on Monday Night Raw."

Elias is getting set to team up with Kevin Owens at the WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia on October, 6th. The two will face the team of Bobby Lashley and John Cena.

You can watch the full interview in the video above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Cultaholic with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.