Wrestling Inc.

Paige On Emotional TD Episode And Support (Video), How Old Is Stephanie McMahon?, HHH Vs. Undertaker

By Marc Middleton | September 24, 2018

- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video, featuring the greatest showdowns between Triple H and The Undertaker.

- Stephanie McMahon turns 42 years old today while former WWE star Christopher Nowinski turns 40, WWE NXT Superstar Shane Thorne turns 33 and SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville turns 25.

Stephanie McMahon Wants Another McMahon Generation In The WWE
See Also
Stephanie McMahon Wants Another McMahon Generation In The WWE

- SmackDown General Manager Paige tweeted the following on Wednesday's emotional episode of Total Divas as they cover her retirement storyline. Brie Bella and Nia Jax also responded:





Related Articles

Comments

Recent

ROH Death Before Dishonor Live Coverage This Friday

Most Popular

Back To Top