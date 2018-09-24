Paige On Emotional TD Episode And Support (Video), How Old Is Stephanie McMahon?, HHH Vs. Undertaker

- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video, featuring the greatest showdowns between Triple H and The Undertaker.
- Stephanie McMahon turns 42 years old today while former WWE star Christopher Nowinski turns 40, WWE NXT Superstar Shane Thorne turns 33 and SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville turns 25.
- SmackDown General Manager Paige tweeted the following on Wednesday's emotional episode of Total Divas as they cover her retirement storyline. Brie Bella and Nia Jax also responded:
Tune in this Wednesday on E! 9e/8c for an emotional episode. The support these women show me is amazing. Very lucky to be surrounded by such empowering, strong, beautiful ladies. @TotalDivas pic.twitter.com/OZr54iN1vE— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 24, 2018
We'll always support you, love you to the moon ?? -B https://t.co/pYGUmYgGbB— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) September 24, 2018
Gosh! I love my @RealPaigeWWE so dang much! https://t.co/ZvqptKH0ls— Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) September 24, 2018
Love you more ?? https://t.co/0M3xeabMT3— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 24, 2018