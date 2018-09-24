Paige On Emotional TD Episode And Support (Video), How Old Is Stephanie McMahon?, HHH Vs. Undertaker

- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video, featuring the greatest showdowns between Triple H and The Undertaker.

- Stephanie McMahon turns 42 years old today while former WWE star Christopher Nowinski turns 40, WWE NXT Superstar Shane Thorne turns 33 and SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville turns 25.

See Also Stephanie McMahon Wants Another McMahon Generation In The WWE

- SmackDown General Manager Paige tweeted the following on Wednesday's emotional episode of Total Divas as they cover her retirement storyline. Brie Bella and Nia Jax also responded:

Tune in this Wednesday on E! 9e/8c for an emotional episode. The support these women show me is amazing. Very lucky to be surrounded by such empowering, strong, beautiful ladies. @TotalDivas pic.twitter.com/OZr54iN1vE — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 24, 2018