Triple H And Vince McMahon On Stephanie McMahon, WWE Trademarks, Scott Hall - WWE Photo Shoot Clip

By Marc Middleton | September 24, 2018

- Above is a clip from tonight's post-RAW edition of WWE Photo Shoot on the WWE Network, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall. The Bad Guy looks back at some nWo-related shots from his past.

- WWE recently filed to trademark the following names: Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Otis Dozovic, Tucker Knight.

- As noted, Stephanie McMahon is celebrating her 42nd birthday today. Father Vince McMahon and husband Triple H tweeted the following comments on Stephanie today:



