John Cena And Female Superstars Nominated For Awards, Stephanie McMahon Speaks At Summit, RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from Denver in this new video.

- WWE announced the following on John Cena, Nikki Bella and Nia Jax being nominated for 2018 People's Choice Awards:

WWE will be well-represented at the 2018 People's Choice Awards, with John Cena, Nikki Bella and Nia Jax all being named finalists in respective categories.

Cena is up for Comedy Movie Star of 2018 off the strength of his performance in "Blockers" (which is also nominated for Comedy Movie of 2018), while Nikki is in the running for Competition Contestant of 2018 (for "Dancing With the Stars") and Reality TV Star of 2018 (for "Total Bellas").

Nia, who made body positivity the cornerstone of her Raw Women's Title reign, will contend for Game Changer of 2018 in a category that pits her against trailblazers such as LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick, Aly Raisman and Adam Rippon.

To cast your ballots, head to pca.eonline.com or social media, where Facebook users can post publicly or privately with one category hashtag, one corresponding nominee hashtag and #PCAs. Twitter users can send a public tweet or retweet with a category hashtag, corresponding nominee hashtag and #PCAs. Head to the People's Choice Twitter account as they roll out the nominees for the specific hashtags to use.

Cena, Bella and Jax all advanced through the preliminary rounds in their respective categories and now will compete for votes in the final round. That voting window runs from Monday, Sept. 24, through Friday, Oct. 19. The People's Choice Awards will air for the first time on E! Sunday, Nov. 11, at 9 ET/6 PT with a live red-carpet special airing at 7 ET/4 PT.