WWE RAW Opening Segment Revealed For Tonight, Keith Lee "Limitless" Promo, The Rock - Titan Games

- Above is a new "Limitless" promo for WWE NXT Superstar Keith Lee.

- WWE has announced that The Shield (Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns) will kick off tonight's RAW from Denver. No word yet on what they have planned for the opening segment.

- The Rock's Titan Games reality competition filmed this past weekend and crowned their first-ever Titans. The ten-episode reality competition will premiere in January 2019 on NBC, and will have a format similar to American Gladiators and its 2008 reboot. Rock posted the following shots from the Titan Arena:

Closing the week out strong and getting introduced to the live crowd on @nbctitangames.

I mean it's cool and all that I'm "the mastermind behind the Titan Games" but can't forget the most important title, of "Sexiest Man Alive". Certainly just as important as the title of POTUS.

What an amazing crowd we had tonight in our epic, TITAN ARENA!! Grateful for their energy all night long.

#TitanGames #NBC Jan 2019

The atmosphere is f*cking electric.. Welcome to THE TITAN ARENA - the biggest open arena ever built for an athletic competition series on TV.

I created @nbctitangames to provide a platform shine the light on every day people do showcasing their athletic power and mental perseverance.

I also wanted to create a "home" for our raucous fans to come, let loose, cheer on their athletes and have FUN.

This energy is nightly.

Amazing.

Welcome to THE TITAN ARENA.

Welcome to THE TITAN GAMES.

Coming this January on NBC.

#SevenBucksProds

#ASmithAndCo

Emotions were high last night as we crowned our first TITANS on my newly created show @nbctitangames

The unforgiving monstrosity you see in the background is called MT OLYMPUS.

60 feet high of SEVEN GRUELING PHYSICAL TRIALS my athletes have to endure - all the way up - and all the way back down.

They then have to smash thru a concrete tomb and retrieve the relic T that you see here.

They race up the steps (where I'm waiting) and place this T in its slot, turn it and BOOM this entire outdoor TITAN ARENA explodes with fireworks, emotions and the insanely loud cheering crowd.

My newly crowned TITANS are often bleeding, sometimes injured and exhausted...but bask and embrace their crowning achievement with their families by their sides.

I created this show for THEM.

Extraordinary athletes with every day jobs (firefighters, teachers, construction workers, nurses etc) a platform and spotlight to SHINE.

Congrats TITANS.

Don't celebrate long... winning is just the beginning.

Now the real test begins.

#TITANGAMES #NBC JANUARY 2019