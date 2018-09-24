WWE NXT Superstar Works Main Roster Events, Stephanie McMahon's Most Resounding Slaps, WWE Stock

- As noted, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon is celebrating her 42nd birthday today. WWE posted this video looking at the RAW Commissioner and her most resounding slaps.

- WWE stock was up 2.63% today, closing at $92.47 per share. Today's high was $92.90 and the low was $89.43.

- WWE NXT Superstar Nikki Cross was back on the road with the main roster this weekend. She teamed with Asuka and Naomi to defeat Carmella and The IIconics at Saturday's SmackDown live event in Tucson, Arizona and then worked the same match at Sunday's live event in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Below are a few shots of Cross on the road this weekend: