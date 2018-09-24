Former WWE Tag Team Champion At The PC, Indie Veteran On WWE NXT, The Miz Behind-The-Scenes Video

- Above is behind-the-scenes video from The Miz's new Sound Slammers commercial for Mattel.

- The Mighty vs. The Street Profits has been confirmed for this week's WWE NXT episode. As noted, other matches announced for the show include NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Otis Dozovic in a non-title match and Lars Sullivan in action against an enhancement talent Victor Orchant, who is indie veteran Vordell Walker.

- Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rob Conway is working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week. He tweeted the following on the gig: