Lars Sullivan On EC3 - Dixie Carter, 8-Woman Suplex Video, Ruby Riott On Ronda Rousey And The Bellas

- WWE NXT Superstars Lars Sullivan and EC3 continued their feud on social media this weekend. Lars referenced EC3's TNA run as Dixie Carter's storyline nephew, Ethan Carter III, calling him the worst thing to ever come from Dixie. EC3 responded and reminded everyone about the infamous Claire Lynch storyline. You can see their exchange below:

The worst thing to ever come from Dixie Carter? EC3. That covers A LOT of ground. — LarsWWE (@LarsSWWE) September 24, 2018

- WWE tweeted this clip of an eight-woman suplex at the weekend live event in Billings, Montana. The match saw Ember Moon, Dana Brooke, Bayley and Natalya defeat Mickie James, Alicia Fox, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott.

- Below is video of Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan speaking on The Bella Twins and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey while backstage at the same show in Billings. The Riott Squad will face Rousey and The Bellas at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia on October 6. Riott will face Brie Bella on tonight's RAW.

"Ronda, watching the girls explain to what an open challenge is, they clearly didn't explain it to you good enough because last week when I answered your open challenge, you sucker punched me in the jaw," Riott said. "The RAW Women's Title deserves to be with The Riott Squad and the fact that it ins't makes us want to knock some people's teeth out. But what day I realized, why is it that you and The Bella Twins have some combined force? I'm realizing that on the surface you're fighting champions, reality show stars, the faces of WWE's women's division. But when those masks are removed and all that makeup is washed off - you're temporary. So when you guys go back home or when you go back to UFC, The Riott Squad will still be here, building the women's divisions. On October 6, we're gonna make sure that we run you off for good but Brie, I might make sure that you don't even make it to Australia."