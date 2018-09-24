Wrestling Inc.

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | September 24, 2018
WWE taped the following matches tonight in Denver for this week's Main Event episode:

* Zack Ryder and No Way Jose defeated Mike Kanellis and Mojo Rawley

* Apollo Crews defeated Tyler Breeze

