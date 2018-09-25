Mr. Olympia In Backstage RAW Segment With WWE Stars, Zack Ryder & No Way Jose Team Up, SmackDown

- "Mr. Olympia" Phil Heath was backstage for this week's WWE RAW in Denver. Above is video of Heath talking to Kayla Braxton. Bobby Lashley and Heath's friend Mojo Rawley also appear in the video.

- WWE taped the following matches in Denver for this week's Main Event episode:

* Apollo Crews vs. Tyler Breeze

* Zack Ryder and No Way Jose vs. Mike Kanellis and Mojo Rawley

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Below is a preview for this week's WWE SmackDown, featuring the Super Show-Down contract signing for Samoa Joe and WWE Champion AJ Styles.