Roman Reigns On The AOP, Shawn Michaels RAW Return Confirmed, HHH - Stephanie McMahon Dark Segment

- There was a dark segment at this week's WWE RAW in Denver that saw Triple H lead the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to Stephanie McMahon, who celebrated her 42nd birthday on Monday. The segment took place before the Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month segment and can be seen above.

- The following has been announced for next week's RAW from Seattle, which will be the Super Show-Down go-home episode:

* WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appears

* RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Ruby Riott in a non-title match

* Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens

- This week's RAW main event saw The Shield defeat Baron Corbin and The Authors of Pain in six-man action. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter after the show and tweeted the following on The Authors, Akam and Rezar: