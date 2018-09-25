Backstage Update On The Undertaker Being At RAW, New WWE TV Intro Revealed, Ember Moon And Nia Jax

- Above is the new WWE signature animated open for TV shows. The video was first seen as this week's RAW in Denver went on the air.

- As noted before Monday's RAW, The Undertaker was backstage at the Pepsi Center. He did not appear on last night's show and PWInsider reports that he participated in a backstage photo shoot before the show began. They add that The Dead Man is scheduled for next Monday's RAW in Seattle, which is the red brand go-home episode for Super Show-Down on October 6. We previously reported how WWE has confirmed WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels for next Monday's show. No word yet on if Kane will be there or if Triple H will appear for last minute hype on the SSD match with Taker.

- This week's RAW saw Nia Jax defeat Alicia Fox in singles action. Jax had Ember Moon in her corner while Mickie James and the injured Alexa Bliss was with Fox. Bliss did not get physical this week. Below is post-RAW video of Jax and Moon talking to Kayla Braxton about their new friendship: