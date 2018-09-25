What Paige Was Working On Backstage At RAW, Forgotten Sons Promo, WWE - Pediatric Cancer Awareness

- Above is a new promo for WWE NXT Superstars The Forgotten Sons. The stable is made up of Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler and Jaxson Ryker.

- SmackDown General Manager Paige was backstage at last night's WWE RAW in Denver to work on Survivor Series related material, according to PWInsider. No word yet on what exactly they were working on but Paige worked some with Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin. Survivor Series takes place on November 18 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

- Last night's RAW featured Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and the red brand roster wrapping the RAW hype for Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. The segment featured pediatric cancer survivors standing with Superstars on the stage while Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were in the ring to talk about WWE's fight against pediatric cancer, Connor's Cure and the new partnership with Hyundai's Hope On Wheels organization. They then introduced the new 2018 Hyundai Youth Ambassadors, Carter and Elizabeth. They came to the ring with Hyundai Hope On Wheels executive Zafar Brooks and were presented custom WWE title belts by Triple H.

Brooks then announced that Hyundai was donating $200,000 to Connor's Cure and praised WWE for their efforts. Stephanie noted in her earlier speech that the company has raised more than $2.5 million and helped more than 400 families with various needs since the charity was launched in June 2014.

Below is video from last night's segment along with footage of Stephanie backstage with Elizabeth. You can also see post-show tweets from Triple H and Stephanie below:

Thank you @Hyundai for the generous donation to @ConnorsCure, teaming w/ @WWE in the fight against pediatric cancer & creating memories that will last a lifetime as @hopeonwheels Youth Ambassadors Carter & Elizabeth accepted their Championship belts to a chant of #YouDeserveIt pic.twitter.com/sUC2aR8nYv — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 25, 2018