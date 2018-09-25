Wrestling Inc.

WWE Live Event Results From Colorado Springs (9/24): AJ Styles In Opener, Nikki Cross, Randy Orton

By Raj Giri | September 25, 2018
WWE Live Event Results From Colorado Springs (9/24): AJ Styles In Opener, Nikki Cross, Randy Orton Photo Credit: @mikiewhite

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Tyson Braunagel for sending in these results from last night's SmackDown live event in Colorado Springs, CO:

*WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Samoa Joe in the opener. Big pop for Styles, great first match.

* Harper defeated Tye Dillinger

* Asuka, Naomi & Nikki Cross defeated Carmella, Billie Kay & Peyton Royce. Asuka got the pin, great reaction to Nikki Cross and the heels.

* Rusev & Lana defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas & Zelina Vega by double submission in a mixed-tag team match.

* WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch retained over Charlotte Flair. Both women were very over with the crowd.

Intermission

* R-Truth defeated Shelton Benjamin

* WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton. Everyone was over with the audience. Orton hit the RKO on Hardy, Nakamura nailed a Kinshasa on Orton and pinned Hardy.

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day retained over SAnitY and The Usos

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

ROH Death Before Dishonor Live Coverage This Friday

Most Popular

Back To Top