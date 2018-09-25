WWE Live Event Results From Colorado Springs (9/24): AJ Styles In Opener, Nikki Cross, Randy Orton

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Tyson Braunagel for sending in these results from last night's SmackDown live event in Colorado Springs, CO:

*WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Samoa Joe in the opener. Big pop for Styles, great first match.

* Harper defeated Tye Dillinger

* Asuka, Naomi & Nikki Cross defeated Carmella, Billie Kay & Peyton Royce. Asuka got the pin, great reaction to Nikki Cross and the heels.

* Rusev & Lana defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas & Zelina Vega by double submission in a mixed-tag team match.

* WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch retained over Charlotte Flair. Both women were very over with the crowd.

Intermission

* R-Truth defeated Shelton Benjamin

* WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton. Everyone was over with the audience. Orton hit the RKO on Hardy, Nakamura nailed a Kinshasa on Orton and pinned Hardy.

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day retained over SAnitY and The Usos