Jon Jones' Manager On Potential Fights, Former UFC Champion Talks Issue With USADA, Rampage Jackson

- Bellator will head to DAZN this Saturday with a title fight, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson vs. Wanderlei Silva 4 and the start of the welterweight grand prix live from the SAP Center in San Jose.

In the main event, Rory MacDonald attempts to become the first-ever Bellator dual-champion, as the welterweight titleholder challenges Gegard Mousasi for the middleweight belt. Joe Warren is the only fighter in Bellator history to hold two titles in different divisions, as he was the bantamweight and featherweight champion at different times.

Jackson and Silva, who started their feud in Japan and carried it over to the UFC, will collide in the co-main event at heavyweight. "The Axe Murderer" leads the series, 2-1, but "Rampage" won the most recent fight.

Opening the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix will be former champions Douglas Lima and Andrey Koreshkov squaring off. The winner meets the winner of MacDonald vs. Jon Fitch, which will be for MacDonald's title.

DAZN in a streaming service which will carry the grand prix and more events, including boxing. They recently launched in North America.

- Malki Kawa sees two former opponents as logical choices for Jon Jones when the ex-UFC light heavyweight champion makes his Octagon return. Kawa, appearing on The MMA Hour earlier this week, pegged Daniel Cormier and Alexander Gustafsson for fighters that would make sense.

Cormier is the UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion, becoming just the second fighter to hold two titles at the same time in promotional history. Conor McGregor was both the featherweight and lightweight champion after defeating Eddie Alvarez.

"I think Jon would have a claim to fight for that light heavyweight belt," Kawa said. "If he doesn't, if DC decides to fight at light heavyweight before he fights Brock (Lesnar), then I think you see Jon versus DC. I think those are the two logical options, I just don't know for sure which route they go. He wants his light heavyweight belt back."

Jones has won all three meetings with Cormier and Gustafsson, though one of the wins vs. Cormier is now a no-contest. "Bones" will be cleared to return in October after serving a 15-month suspension for taking a banned substance.

- Johny Hendricks rose to the top of the MMA world when he became welterweight champion in 2014 with a decision win over Robbie Lawler. From that point on, though, "Bigg Rigg" would go just 2-6 before retiring in June after suffering a knockout loss to Paulo Costa.

In an interview with The MMA Hour, Hendricks explained why he was forced to change his ways because of the use of USADA in drug testing with the UFC.

"I think USADA's a great thing for the athletes, because it's making people be clean, right? I took 26 tests, never failed one of the them," he said. "And that was in two years; I took 26 tests, never failed one of them. But what hurts the MMA aspect is that you can't (use) IV bags. So, I'm a bigger welterweight, I walk around at 210. I've done that since I was 19 years old, walk around at 210, and the IV always brought me back. It helped me get back to life, it helped me get to where I didn't feel like I cut weight.

"And once USADA come into play, I had to start walking around like 190 at best, and as you can tell, I do carry a lot of weight and that's sort of one reason why it just made it that much harder to make weight at 170."

Hendricks will return to fighting later this year, as he has signed to meet Brennan Ward at the debut event for the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation.