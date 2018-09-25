Full NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Card Revealed

NJPW has announced the full card for this Sunday's Fighting Spirit Unleashed, which will go down at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California.

The newly announced main event will be Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega. Juice Robinson will defend his IWGP United States Championship against Cody, while the Young Bucks will defend the IWGP Tag Team Titles against the Guerrillas of Destiny.

Below is the full card:

* Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega

* Juice Robinson (c) vs. Cody (IWGP United States Championship)

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Will Ospreay vs. Marty Scurll (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Tournament Semis)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and KUSHIDA vs. Jay White and Gedo

* Tetsuya Naito, EVIL and SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Killer Elite Squad

* Flip Gordon, Chris Sabin and Jeff Cobb vs. Best Friends and Hirooki Goto

* Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels vs. Chase Owens and Hangman Page

* ACH, Ryusuke Taguchi and Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Roppongi 3K

Fighting Spirit Unleashed will be shown live on NJPW World (about $9 month to sign-up) on Sunday at 8pm ET. It will then air on AXS TV on Friday, October 5 at 8pm ET. Be sure to join us this Sunday for live coverage of the event!