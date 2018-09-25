Liv Morgan Injury Note, Hulk Hogan At WWE Crown Jewel?, John Cena In "Bumblebee" Trailer (Video)

- Above is the official trailer for the Transformers spinoff movie Bumblebee, which stars Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena. Cena plays a government agent in the film. Cena is featured in the trailer a few times and has a couple of lines. The movie comes out this Christmas.

- As noted, Liv Morgan possibly suffered a concussion at Monday's RAW in Denver after accidentally being kicked in the face by Brie Bella twice. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that while she still needs to undergo more tests, she was "OK", but might have suffered some memory loss. It's not known if she suffered a concussion, but PWInsider had reported that she underwent concussion tests after the match.

- Turki Al-Sheikh, who is the Minister and Chairman of the General Sports Authority in Saudi Arabia, tweeted out a photo of Hulk Hogan, which is naturally leading to speculation that he will be appearing at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event on November 2nd. Hogan has not appeared on WWE television since being suspended in 2015 after a tape was released with Hogan making racist comments. Hogan apologized to the WWE locker room backstage at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view this past July, but never appeared on-camera.