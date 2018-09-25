AJ Styles Reacts To Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Steve Austin And The Rock Outranking Him In WWE 2K19

Despite being on the cover of WWE 2K19, WWE Champion AJ Styles has the fifth highest ranking in the upcoming game.

Brock Lesnar, The Rock, Roman Reigns and Steve Austin have slightly higher ratings than Styles. Styles has a rating of 91, while Lesnar and The Rock are at a 93, and Reigns and Austin are at a 92.

See Also AJ Styles Talks Brock Lesnar Being A Part-Time Champion

As seen in the video below, Give Me Sport caught up with Styles and asked him his thoughts on each star that outranked him. Below are Styles' tongue-in-cheek responses:

Lesnar: "Shocker [sarcastically]. Maybe I'd be a 93 [if I decided to show up] whenever. I'm not mad at Brock, go figure."

The Rock: "What the freak? He tore an ab the last time he wrestled! Come on man! I'm not saying he's not jacked, I'm just saying that you've gotta be in ring shape! Which Rock are we going with here? Are we going with Hollywood Rock? Some 2K programmer is thinking, 'maybe the Rock is going to get us in Hollywood, maybe he can get us into a movie'."

Reigns: "[Spits gum out] Oh, did my gum just fall out? I've been champion for awhile now, doesn't that count for anything?

Austin: "What the freak?! Come on man! Everybody respects Austin, but come on! Jeez man!"