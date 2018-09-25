Shaul Guerrero Signs With Promotion, Kofi Kingston Sets Record, Kevin Hart & Tiffany Haddish - WWE

- Above is the WWE Pop Quiz segment with actor Kevin Hart and actress Tiffany Haddish. The segment was done to promote their new Night School movie and first aired during last night's RAW.

- WOW and AXS TV announced today that former WWE NXT Superstar Shaul Guerrero has signed a deal with the Women of Wrestling promotion to serve as the new ring announcer for Jeanie Buss' WOW Superheroes. Shaul, the daughter of Vickie Guerrero and WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero who is married to WWE Superstar Aiden English, will make her debut at the October 10 WOW TV tapings in Los Angeles. Below is the full announcement on her signing:

SHAUL GUERRERO SIGNS WITH WOW-WOMEN OF WRESTLING Third Generation Wrestling Star, Daughter of Beloved Icon Eddie Guerrero, Signs on as New Ring Announcer for Jeanie Buss' WOW Superheroes Los Angeles, CA - September 25, 2018 – Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss announced today that Shaul Guerrero, daughter of the late pro-wrestling legend Eddie Guerrero, has joined WOW-Women Of Wrestling as the new ring announcer. Guerrero's duties will begin on October 10TH at the WOW – Women Of Wrestling live event in Los Angeles, taking over for long-time ring announcer and GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) creator David McLane, who was the original ring announcer for both GLOW and WOW. "While attending this past summer's Lucha Underground tapings, I was standing near the back of the arena and heard a powerful, dynamic voice in the ring," said McLane. "I had no clue at the time that it was Shaul Guerrero. I just knew whoever it was needed to be the new ring announcer of WOW." The eldest daughter of Eddie and Vickie Guerrero, Shaul signed with the WWE in 2010, wrestling under the ring name Raquel Diaz, and made history as the promotion's longest-running FCW Divas Champion. Since leaving the WWE in 2014, Shaul has been working on the independent pro wrestling scene as a commentator, host and more. "I'm excited to continue to build my own legacy in the world of wrestling," said Guerrero. "Working with WOW is a dream come true, and a bit of a twist of fate that David McLane is passing the mic to me—my Uncle Mando trained the GLOW girls back in the '80s for David." "We are always looking to give our fans the absolute best, both in and out of the ring," said WOW Owner Jeanie Buss. "Shaul brings her unique voice, extensive knowledge, and rich family history to WOW, and we're so thrilled to have her on the team." The WOW live event tapings are set for October 10th and October 11th, in Downtown Los Angeles at the famed Belasco Theater. AXS TV will record and broadcast all the hard-hitting WOW action beginning in early 2019. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.

See Also Kofi Kingston Talks The New Day Possibly Moving On To Singles Careers

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston is now the WWE Superstar with the most days as tag team champion at 954. Billy Gunn has 953 days and WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Fuji has 932 days. WWE India tweeted this graphic on the milestone today: