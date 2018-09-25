Goldust Says He's At The End Of His Career

Goldust is currently celebrating his 30th year in pro wrestling and most of that time has been spent in WWE. He's currently in the midst of his sixth stint with WWE and he's aware that he's coming to the end of his career not only in WWE, but in wrestling altogether.

Goldust joined the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast where he talked about his health and his uncertain future in the ring.

"I've wrestled just about everybody there is to wrestle, done just about every character reincarnation that I can come up with," Goldust stated. "What's next? I'm at the end of my career here and about to be 50 in April. What else is there to do? I don't know.

"My body's getting older, they're getting younger and faster. It takes a toll on an old man's body like myself or [Kane] or Mark Henry or 'Taker. You gotta do it a little bit less. You can't go balls to the wall like we used to."

Goldust mentioned his recent double knee surgery, noting that his body doesn't recover like it used to. That makes it harder to keep up with guys half his age but for the younger talent to truly separate themselves, they need to master the art of storytelling.

"I can still hang for a little bit with these kids," said Goldust. "But I've gotta give them credit as they're going out there for 30 minutes hard and fast and they can still tell stories. That's big for me, it's telling stories for people.

"Tell a story. You don't have to do a thousand things in two minutes when you can do one just as good and still tell that story with your face, or how you land, or your reaction. That's a lost art. Storytelling is a big part of our industry and if given time you can do it properly. If you're Roman Reigns, if you're Braun Strowman, you're getting a weekly deal to tell that story and then it starts to work and you start feeling it."

