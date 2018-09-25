Wrestling Inc.

Vince McMahon Reportedly Really Liked RAW Match, Big E References Sheamus' Past Bullying In FCW

By Raj Giri | September 25, 2018

- The Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre vs. Revival match has been getting a lot of praise online. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that he had heard that Vince McMahon really liked the match, so it will be interesting to see if The Revival get more of a push coming off of it.

- As noted, Big E will face Sheamus in a singles match on tonight's SmackDown Live. As seen below, Big E took to Twitter and added some reality to the New Day's feud with The Bar. Big E noted that Sheamus used to "come down to FCW to bully the new kids," which would have been the year that Sheamus won the WWE Championship.


Sheamus responded, tweeting:



