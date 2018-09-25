Vince McMahon Reportedly Really Liked RAW Match, Big E References Sheamus' Past Bullying In FCW

- The Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre vs. Revival match has been getting a lot of praise online. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that he had heard that Vince McMahon really liked the match, so it will be interesting to see if The Revival get more of a push coming off of it.

- For today only, t-shirts are as low as $10 at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link. The promotion ends Tuesday, September 25th at 11:59 pm PT.

- As noted, Big E will face Sheamus in a singles match on tonight's SmackDown Live. As seen below, Big E took to Twitter and added some reality to the New Day's feud with The Bar. Big E noted that Sheamus used to "come down to FCW to bully the new kids," which would have been the year that Sheamus won the WWE Championship.

I met Sheamus in 2009. I was 23 & he was significantly older. Although he was on the main roster, he used to come down to FCW to bully the new kids & hear the boys tell him how great he is. In those days, it violated wrestling etiquette to swing on him. Etiquette be damned. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) September 24, 2018

Sheamus responded, tweeting: