Brock Lesnar - RAW Talk, Backstage RAW Visitors, Stephanie McMahon Reveals Birthday Gift, MMC Promos

- As noted, tonight's WWE Mixed Match Challenge episode will feature Bobby Lashley and Mickie James vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox plus R-Truth and Carmella vs. The Miz and Asuka. Above and below are backstage promos to hype Mickie and Lashley vs. Mahal and Fox. Mahalicia tries to get on the same page while Lashley and Mickie call on fans to help choose their official team name.

- WWE NXT Superstars Dakota Kai and Shayna Baszler were backstage for last night's RAW in Denver, according to PWInsider. On a related note, there was talk at one point during Monday afternoon that Brock Lesnar would be at RAW but he wasn't seen backstage and obviously did not appear on TV. No word yet on when Lesnar will be back to promote his match at WWE Crown Jewel with Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion on November 2 in Saudi Arabia.

- Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter yesterday and revealed what Triple H gifted her for her 42nd birthday - the motorcycle from their WrestleMania 34 entrance: