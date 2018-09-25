WWE Veteran Lands Recurring TV Role, Mia Yim WWE Journey Promo, AJ Styles Shows Raphael Some Moves

- Above is video of WWE Champion AJ Styles and Raphael from "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" on Nickelodeon. Styles shows Raph some moves to take out John Cena, who voices villain Baron Draxum on the animated series.

- WWE announced the following on Big Show landing a recurring role on the second season of "Happy!" on Syfy:

Big Show set to guest star on Syfy's "Happy!" Big Show is ready to take on a new role: He's set to star in a recurring role on the second season of Syfy's hit show "Happy!" The World's Largest Athlete has been cast as Big Pink, the cellmate of Ritchie Coaster's diabolical character, Mr. Blue. "Happy" stars Christopher Meloni as Nic Sax, a corrupt ex-detective-turned-hitman whose life is changed forever when an imaginary and extremely positive blue-winged horse named Happy appears. Big Show is no stranger to the big or small screen. His latest role adds to an impressive résumé that includes appearances in major motion pictures such as "The Waterboy," "Jingle All the Way" and "MacGruber," and television shows "Star Trek: Enterprise," "Psych," "Burn Notice" and more. Visit Syfy.com/happy for more information.

- As noted, former TNA Knockouts Champion Mia Yim official started working with WWE under a new deal earlier this month. The Mae Young Classic competitor tweeted this promo for a look at her journey to WWE that should be released soon: