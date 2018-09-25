WWE Superstar Gets His First RAW Singles Win, Big E Praises Kofi Kingston, Tonight's WWE SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Denver in this new video.

- Last night's WWE RAW saw Konnor of The Ascension defeat Chad Gable in singles action. This was Konnor's first WWE TV singles win ever. This was also the first time Konnor won a match on RAW since August 3, 2015. That night saw Konnor and Viktor team with Big E and Kofi Kingston to defeat Los Matadores, Kalisto and Sin Cara.

The Ascension did have a SmackDown win on September 27, 2016 as they teamed with The Usos to defeat Gable, Jason Jordan, Heath Slater and Rhyno. They also won a SmackDown match on September 8, 2015, a win over Sin Cara and Kalisto, and they have two or three Main Event and Superstars wins since then.

- As noted, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston is now the WWE Superstar with the most days as tag team champion at 954. Billy Gunn has 953 days and WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Fuji has 932 days. Kofi's New Day partner Big E took to Twitter today and praised him with the following tweet: