Wrestler Injured During Recent WWE NXT TV Tapings (Photo), Fans On RAW Three-Man Teams, RAW Top 10

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which three-man team they would rather join. As of this writing, 77% voted for The Shield while the rest went with the team of Braun Strowman and RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre.

- Indie star Britt Baker suffered a dislocated shoulder during last week's WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University. She was wrestling Shayna Baszler at the time. Baker, who is in a relationship with The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, confirmed the injury on Twitter and noted that she will be out of action for a few weeks. Baker and Cole tweeted the following:

I'll be out of action the next couple of weeks due to a shoulder injury but I'll be back in the ring ASAP to break some teeth (and fix them, too!) #DrBaker ?? — Britt Baker (@RealBrittBaker) September 21, 2018