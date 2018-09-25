Wrestling Inc.

WWE Confirms Concussion At RAW, Shinsuke Nakamura - Tye Dillinger Update, New SmackDown Match

By Marc Middleton | September 25, 2018

- Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Asuka and Naomi is now official for tonight's WWE SmackDown from Denver. Rose and Deville mock Asuka and Naomi in this new backstage video.

- WWE has confirmed that Liv Morgan suffered a concussion on last night's RAW in Denver. As noted, Morgan suffered the injury while taking the Yes Kicks from Brie Bella. The match saw The Bella Twins and Natalya lose to The Riott Squad. PWInsider received the following statement from WWE on the injury:

"Liv Morgan has a concussion and is going through the proper protocol under WWE's comprehensive wellness program."

For those who missed it, Brie took to Twitter after the match and wrote the following on the injury:


- It looks like WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tye Dillinger will take place on tonight's SmackDown from Denver. WWE tweeted this new clip of Dillinger addressing the recent Twitter back & forth between the two:









