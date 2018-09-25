WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up with the new WWE intro video.

- We're live from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and it's time for another must see episode of MizTV. Carmella and R-Truth are out in the ring instead of The Miz. Truth welcomes us to the first-ever episode of Truth TV and introduces his Mixed Match Challenge partner, Carmella. Truth introduces his first guest and plugs the #1 contenders match at WWE Super Show-Down. Out comes Daniel Bryan to a pop.