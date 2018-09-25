WWE Stars On Eddie Guerrero & Rey Mysterio, WWE NXT Stars Do Battle Ropes At The PC (Video), Stock

- Above and below are new WWE videos for Hispanic Heritage Month. Zelina Vega discusses Rey Mysterio while Sasha Banks talks about WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

Vega said of Mysterio, "You know how people say you shouldn't meet your superheroes? I would meet Rey Mysterio over and over. Rey Mysterio embodied everything that I thought a WWE Superstar should be, somebody who defied the odds. When you think WWE Superstar, you think larger than life, these gargantuan people, but he wasn't anything like that. He just captivated me with all the high-flying moves that I knew the second I saw it, I wanted to learn how to do that. He inspired me to actually learn some of those very moves. He made me feel comfortable about my size and made me feel comfortable about owning that. He was constantly telling me, don't let people tell you differently, be the badass that you are, and just go out there and give it your all. He was champion and if he can be a champion then what's stopping me from going for the championship as well? Rey has definitely shown people that there's nothing that can stop you if you just continue to push through."

Banks said of Guerrero, "Eddie Guerrero inspired me to become a WWE Superstar. Growing up watching him, it was an instant connection. His charisma, his skills in the ring, everything about him is so special. At WrestleMania 32, my gear was dedicated to him. I wanted to have an entrance with a car, everything he did in the ring, I wanted to do. He was so entertaining, it was so good that you had to get behind him. I was just a little girl being a fan and now I'm doing everything I've ever dreamed of. His legacy is going to carry on forever and I hope I'm doing him justice."

- WWE stock was up 1.71% today, closing at $94.05 per share. Today's high was $94.44 and the low was $92.20.

- Below is new video of WWE NXT Superstars Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae doing battle ropes at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando earlier today: