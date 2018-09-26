Renee Young Reveals How Bad Dean Ambrose's Health Scare Got

WWE Monday Night RAW color commentator Renee Young spoke with WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross in an in-depth conversation on The Jim Ross Report. Among many other things, Young confirmed husband Dean Ambrose's medical complications following his triceps injury. Also, Young talked about Ambrose's new look.

During the podcast, Young talked about Ambrose's health scare and confirmed that 'The Lunatic Fringe' faced complications following triceps surgery.

"Yeah, yeah, he did." Young recalled, "he ended up having to go back in and having another surgery on his arm. He tore his tricep and went for surgery in December. And then, I remember him calling me New Year's Day, we had a show in Miami [Florida]. RAW was in Miami and his arm was bleeding everywhere. He woke up and there was blood all over the bed and he was so confused by what happened, not being able to fully get a look at what happened to his arm. He kept bandaging it up to get it to reseal as quickly as possible this opening that happened in his arm. So he eventually had to go back to Birmingham [Alabama], which is where he had his surgery initially, just for a check in, and that's when they realized his infection had escalated a lot. They had to go back in and clean it out."

Apparently, Ambrose was on antibiotics for several months and Young described the ordeal as a "scary" situation.

"He was on antibiotics for months! It was really scary, just knowing the severity." Young continued, "it was really tough to see somebody that you love go through something like that, especially somebody like Dean who is this indestructible force and to see him down and out with something like that, it was... yeah, it was tough to go through."

Also during the podcast, Young discussed Ambrose's new look, noting that Ambrose put in a lot of work in the gym. In regards to Ambrose's buzzcut, Young admitted that her husband's hair needed to be changed up and that she shaved his head herself.

"[Ambrose's hair] needed to be addressed. That's a good way to put it, JR." Young added, "yeah, I mean, just looking at the work he put in to get back and be healthy, and I'm with him almost every day, so I could see the changes in his body. I could see all these things happening. I actually shaved his head right after he had his surgery. He always wanted to just see what he would look like with his head shaved, so I was like, 'well, you're not going to be on TV for a little while, so let's do it!' We went into the backyard and I shaved all of his hair off! As I have the razor ready for him, he was like, 'uh, I don't know if I should do this!' And I was like, 'I'm already like a stroke into it. It's too late. The hair's coming off.'"

Business is about to pick up (if you listen to the show). If you use any of the quotations that appear in this article, please credit The Jim Ross Report with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

