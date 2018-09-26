Cody Rhodes Vs. Okada Full Match, New Death Before Dishonor Tapings Match, ROH Tag Title Contenders

- Above is from NJPW G1 Special in the USA from July when Kazuchika Okada defended the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Cody. Okada would finally put Cody down with a rainmaker to get the pinfall victory in a match that would go just over 27 minutes.

- As noted at NJPW Destruction in Kobe, YOSHI-HASHI had his own Titus O'Neil moment as he crashed into the side of the ring as he ran down to help out his CHAOS stablemate, Kazuchika Okada, from Jay White's attack. Unfortunately for YOSHI-HASHI, he ended up legit slamming into the edge of the ring and busted himself open. NJPW put out another quick update that he's undergoing treatment for head/shoulder injuries and a return date has not yet been decided.

a brief summary of yoshihashi's career pic.twitter.com/5tHHojZ8He — mumbo tsuruta?? ?? (@ebgteddy) September 23, 2018

- Ring of Honor's latest "5 Count" looks at the top contenders to the ROH World Tag Team Titles. The group included: The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas), Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T), Coast 2 Coast (Shaheem Ali and LSG), The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), and The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian)

- ROH announced at the Death Before Dishonor TV tapings on September 29 it will be Kenny King vs. Chase Owens. Here's the updated card for the show:

* Cody (c) vs. Willie Mack (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship)

* The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends vs. SANADA and EVIL vs. The Addiction or The Briscoes (whoever loses at the Death Before Dishonor PPV)

* The Briscoes or The Addiction (whoever wins at Death Before Dishonor PPV) vs. Coast 2 Coast (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Jushin "Thunder" Liger and KUSHIDA

* Chris Sabin vs. Marty Scurll

* Kenny King vs. Chase Owens