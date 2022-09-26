Backstage News On How AEW Talent Were Listed Internally For Rampage Grand Slam

Throughout the summer months, there were numerous reports regarding which wrestlers fit where, if at all, on WWE's internal roster. It's only appropriate now, as the leaves begin to change colors and everyone starts picking out their Halloween costumes, that the fall would give us a glimpse of the AEW internal roster, especially after the promotion just finished up their massive "Grand Slam" tapings, consisting of episodes of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage."

According to Fightful Select, when Jade Cargill and Diamante faced off for Cargill's TBS Championship on "Rampage" this past Friday, they both did so listed as heels on AEW's internal roster. This wasn't the only match-up of talents listed under the same alignment, as both Jungle Boy and Rey Fenix were listed as babyfaces for their match, where Jungle Boy emerged victorious before receiving a beating at the hands of Christian Cage and Luchasaurus.

Fightful also provided some name updates on the AEW roster. While Jungle Boy has been introduced recently as "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, it was noted that he is still listed as Jungle Boy on the internal roster. Similarly, while he has been called Penta El Zero Miedo on AEW TV, the AEW Trios Champion is officially listed in the roster as Penta El Zero M. Penta was also part of "Grand Slam", taking part in the Golden Ticket Battle Royal.

And then there's the House of Black, which has been in the news a ton lately with speculation regarding Buddy Matthews' and Malakai Black's futures with AEW. While there is no news on Black, Fightful did note that Matthews and fellow HOB member Brody King are both listed on the internal roster, and are still listed as "House of Black", indicating the name will continue in AEW going forward.