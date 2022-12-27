Michael Symon's Tip For Perfectly Cooked Fried Eggs

In a TikTok video shared by Michael Symon, he starts with a non-stick pan over medium heat. He then slowly melts a bit of unsalted butter in the pan as it warms, pointing out that the butter should gently bubble without reaching a full froth stage, which could cook the egg into a chewy disaster, according to The Guardian.

Cracking eggs over the pan can also get a little tricky if you're not a pro. So, Symon suggests cracking it into a small bowl prior to gently sliding it into the bubbling fat. As the whites of the eggs set, he sprinkles a pinch of salt and pepper while lowering the heat for about 30 seconds. At this point you may be tempted to flip the egg, which Symon says isn't necessary. Instead, baste it with the residual fat left in the pan for a picture-perfect sunny side up egg.

If you want to cook the egg over easy, which usually calls for a quick flip (per Get Cracking), he recommends popping a lid over the egg to create steam for a 20 to 30 second count. This will keep your yolk from breaking, and "you're good to go," he says while plating his perfectly fried egg.