Report Offers Inside Look At Netflix's WWE-Vince McMahon Series

The docuseries' coverage of WWE around that time reportedly delves into the steroid and ring boy scandals, with an interview on the matter with New York Post reporter Phil Mushnick; Mushnick drew the ire of McMahon in the 90s with his reporting on the scandals.

Advertisement

Archival footage is also said to appear featuring the late Tom Cole, the former ring boy and alleged target of abuse whilst working for the company, and Rita Chatterton, the former referee who accused McMahon of sexual assault in 1986.

Tony Atlas reportedly appeared for an interview for the series, claiming that he was groped in the locker room by Pat Patterson. When asked why he didn't speak up sooner, Atlas is said to have laughed and reasoned that McMahon wouldn't have cared.

Finally, the last of the six episodes are reportedly focused on Grant's sex trafficking lawsuit against McMahon and WWE first filed in January. Grant herself does not appear for an interview in the series. Instead, there are said to be insights from Khadeeja Safdar, the Wall Street Journal reporter who broke the news of the suit, as well as WWE creative executive and long-time employee, Bruce Prichard, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. It should be noted that all information described previously has derived from a pre-screened version of the docuseries and as such, there may be changes made to the final production when it releases. The report notes that Netflix representatives were contacted to point out inaccuracies or details to be added, but they declined to comment.

Advertisement