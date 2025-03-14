Popular Sports Media Figure Blames AEW's Tony Khan For Jacksonville Jaguars Woes

Co-owning, running, and overseeing a North American conglomerate promotion like AEW requires much effort. In Tony Khan's case, the president of the company strives to keep his fans—new, casual, and loyal—happy, just as they were when AEW launched six years ago. This is no easy task; unfortunately, other roles often get sidelined.

The last sentence summarizes the perspective of Bill Simmons, founder and CEO of The Ringer, regarding Khan's lack of participation in his role as Chief Football Strategy Officer for the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. In this week's "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," it was reported that Simmons expressed great disdain for Khan's heavy involvement in AEW compared to the Jaguars. The sportswriter/cultural critic on his podcast stated, "I don't think the Jaguars will ever get it. And one of the reasons they'll never get it is because the owner's son, who runs the team, also runs AEW and writes all the scripts for it every week. And I just don't think they're on the ball is my take."

Since Tony's father Shahid officially took ownership of the Jaguars franchise in 2012, the Jacksonville team has only made the playoffs twice, with their last appearance in 2022. The Jaguars have yet to enter or win the Super Bowl. Recently, Tony mentioned he has taken greater control over AEW's creative decisions. Following their most recent pay-per-view event, Revolution, the biggest story now is who will seize their chance to take down the "One True King" Jon Moxley, and become the regicide/new AEW World Champion.