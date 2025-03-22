WWE Women's US Champion Chelsea Green Talks Dream WrestleMania Opponent, Entrance

She is the longest-reigning, undefeated, youngest, oldest, and inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion. She is Chelsea Green, and she is more than ready to be featured on "The Showcase of the Immortals" next month at WrestleMania 41. Although she hasn't been scheduled to defend her title just yet, you can bet the "Hot Mess" will defend and hopefully retain it on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." As she anticipates another significant moment in her career, she is ready to go up against any woman fearless enough to challenge her, including Hall of Famers, if the opportunity arises. With numerous opponents in mind, Green disclosed whom she would prefer to face if she had a choice on April 19 or 20.

"I'm thinking my ideal match would be myself versus Nikki Bella in a Hair versus Hair match," Green stated at a press conference recorded by Adrian Hernandez. "I love Nikki. I grew up watching Nikki. She came back at the Royal Rumble. This could be the perfect time for her to really sink her teeth into a feud and have a singles match."

Clearly, Green plans to retain her title and hair if Bella becomes her opponent and that unique challenge is approved. Nonetheless, her entrance to the ring must be big and flashy, matching her vibrant personality. As she pointed out, her entrance should scream Americana, and she provided a preliminary list of artists and materials needed to make it grand.

"First of all, Cardi B has to sing me out. I mean, I've got a great entrance song, and I feel like Cardi would be the perfect person to sing me to the ring," Green said enthusiastically. " But we're going to need, like, everything iconic American...It would be me dressed as the Statue of Liberty, flanked by maybe more than just my two Secret Service women; maybe a whole squad of suited-up women escorting me down the ramp. And then, we've got to have typical American things. We have to have big flags; maybe we have a NASCAR car...it's got to be, like, real American."

