Roman Reigns Comments On What Jey Uso's WWE WrestleMania 41 Title Match Means To Him

It's just him, Uce. Opening this year's WrestleMania in less than three hours, Jey Uso will have to prove that he is not just a tag team wrestler/champion, but that he can also become a single/pinnacle champion, at that, should he win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from GUNTHER. Before his career-defining fourth match against "The Ring General," Uso's cousin Roman Reigns didn't hold back on how proud he is of him, whether he walks out of Las Vegas champion or not.

"I can't even put it in words, you know," "The OTC" said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "It's not easy being a twin. I'm raising them, and I've watched them their whole lives compete, and I've competed with them. Jey, our entire lives, has been a little bit of the runt. If there is one that is a little percent down, Jim has always been that guy too. To see Jey being able to break through these barriers and push through the ceiling, now he understands me a little better. You talk to him after Saturday and he's going to understand the elevation a little better. He probably already does. I'm sure he's been busy as hell this whole week.

"I'm so proud of him. Family is family. We're going to have disagreements and we're going to butt heads here and there, but at the end of the day, I want my family healthy and I want them here a long time being very successful and that's exactly what he's doing. Yeet."

And breaking down barriers and ceilings Uso certainly has. Uso, the right-hand man to Reigns during their time together in The OG Bloodline, has been on his own solo journey since the summer of 2023. Throughout his time of self-discovery, the "Main Event" has taken fans on an emotional journey. From winning his first singles title in the WWE Intercontinental Championship last year to becoming this year's Men's Royal Rumble winner, all eyes are on Uso to prove doubters of his wrong, including his overbearing and history making opponent.

