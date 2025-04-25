Backstage Report On Bayley's WWE Contract Following WrestleMania 41 Removal

It was a head turning announcement when WWE's first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion Bayley was pulled from her WrestleMania 41 match this past Sunday for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with partner Lyra Valkyria. In her place was none other than "The Man" Becky Lynch, who made her return to the company after a nine-month absence. Luckily, it wasn't an injury that eliminated Bayley from fulfilling what could have been her third run with the tag titles; instead, it was a planned decision weeks before "The Showcase of Immortals."

However, after that dismissal, some pondered the current status of Bayley's contract, and if her deal was coming to an end sooner than expected. According to Fightful Select, it's been reported that the "Role Model" signed a new deal with WWE towards the back half of 2023, or the start of 2024. While it's unclear how long she'll be under contract – as Fightful could not confirm the details on the length of her contract at this time – it was noted that most stars who sign with the company are placed under five-year deals.

It might have been for the best for Bayley, as her former Four Horsewoman ally and Valkyria only held the titles for a day before losing them to the opponents they won the belts from the night before, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. For Lynch, she was very displeased with the loss and punished her former partner with a slew of haymakers. While many did not appreciate how Bayley was brushed off, her efforts have not gone unnoticed by the higher-ups in the company, as Chief Content Officer Triple H sang her praises by mentioning what a team player she is to the company and the women's division.