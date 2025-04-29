Arn Anderson Says This Intense WWE Hall Of Famer Was 'Off The Deep End' In Every Match

To be the best, you've got to beat the best. In the pro wrestling industry, what makes the sport so valued is the believability of those who stand toe-to-toe in the ring. For WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, pulling everything out of their opponent makes that contestant a top notch performer. Having worked with so many stellar names that continue to live on in this business, Anderson recognizes that no one was better at pushing the intensity button than "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

"He was intense. Everything you remember about him," Anderson acknowledged on his podcast. "If you ask any talent that had been in the ring with him as an opponent, or as a partner, or whatever it may be, Randy was intense. I mean, he was intense about every aspect where Elizabeth was concerned. He was off the deep end every time he was in a match."

Whether he was racking up heavyweight gold as a good guy or bad, Savage never cease to amaze his die-hard fans and casual viewers. His undeniable strength and over the top showmanship inspired a new generation of wrestlers who build their entire aura on pushing the envelope to territories never crossed before. If there is one thing that remains constant in this business, it's the potency to keep fans on the edge of their seats, whether it's by the words a wrestler speaks or the actions they showcase in the ring, all thanks to Savage and his unfiltered visions.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ARN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.