AEW Dynamite Beach Break Results 5/14 - AEW World Championship Steel Cage Match, Women's Tag Team Bout

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" Beach Break on May 14, 2025, coming to you live from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois!

Jon Moxley will be putting the AEW World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty on April 6 as he defends against Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage match. The two men have had no shortage of issues with one another over the course of the past few weeks as part of the ongoing issues between The Death Riders and The Opps that also involves the AEW World Trios Championship.

Skye Blue will be competing in her first match since the July 20, 2024 episode of "AEW Collision" as she joins forces with reigning NJPW STRONG Women's Champion AZM to square off with Mina Shirakawa and current AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. Not only will this mark AZM's second ever match in AEW after she came up short against Toni Storm in an AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Match on the April 13, 2024 edition of "Collision", but this will also be Shirakawa's first match since being unable to dethrone then-AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May at the "Dynamite" Winter Is Coming special on December 11, 2024.

Before they square off in the finals of the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament, "Hangman" Adam Page and Will Ospreay will need to find a way to work as a cohesive unit as they join forces with one another to take on The Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita. After Ospreay and Page encountered one another in a tense verbal exchange in the opening moments of last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite", The Don Callis Family appeared to confront the pair and add fuel to the fire of issues between the two men.

Zach Gowen will be competing in an AEW ring for the first time ever as he goes one-on-one with Ricochet. The two men came face-to-face with one another on a special edition of "Collision" this past Thursday when Ricochet left Gowen laid out with an attack and subsequently mocked him by parading around his prosthetic leg as he headed to the back.

Additionally, Bobby Lashley will reveal whether or not he will agree to let MJF into The Hurt Syndicate after the latter showed he could hurt people last Wednesday on "Dynamite" by blindsiding Top Flight with an attack on the bottom of the entrance ramp.