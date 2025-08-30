AEW's Mercedes Mone Lists 'Really Hot' Mask Among Reasons For Dating The Beast Mortos

This past summer, AEW stars Mercedes Mone and The Beast Mortos publicly announced that they were dating on social media, and in a recent interview with "TVInsider," "The CEO" commented on the importance of travelling with a partner who understands the challenges of professional wrestling and provided several reasons why she's with Mortos.

"First of all, that mask he has is really, really hot. Two, he is a lawyer so I can sue you at any time I want. Three, it's awesome to have someone that understands what you do. Wrestling is extremely, extremely hard, and nobody gets it but wrestlers. Just to have someone who loves it and understands it as much as I do, it's the best feeling to have a partner like that."

In 2024, Mone filed for divorce from her husband, Sarath Ton, who works with WWE as a costume designer. The couple originally separated in December 2020, just three months before Mone's WrestleMania 37 main event match against Bianca Belair. For years, the TBS Champion kept her separation from Ton a secret as she didn't want the outside world to know about her personal life while she was trying to organize her career in the ring. However, just under a year after Mone announced that she was "ready to be free" from her divorce with Ton, her relationship began with Mortos.

In addition to wrestling for AEW, Mortos is in the process of becoming a licensed lawyer after having passed his law exams this past June. Most impressively, he also has professional experience as a veterinarian and a nurse on top of being an in-ring performer and studying law.

