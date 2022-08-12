What Did MLW Management Tell Talent About Upcoming TV Taping Being Cancelled And Changed To A House Show?

According to PWInsider, MLW has now canceled their TV tapings for August 27 in El Paso, Texas later this month, though the show will still take place as a house show. PWInsider also obtained an email from MLW's Jared St. Laurent to talent no longer set for the El Paso show, notifying them of the change so they could open up dates for bookings that weekend.

St. Laurent attributed the cancelation to the "lucha promoter" MLW was working with and claimed the promoter would not be bringing in as many talents as previously promised. St. Laurent also informed pulled talents they'd still receive half of their pay for the show, stating it was "a token of MLW's appreciation." He also acknowledged the frustration of these canceled TV tapings, while again stating MLW was working on finalizing a new TV deal.

PWInsider noted that MLW World Champion Hammerstone and former champion Jacob Fatu would be among the talents still scheduled for the house show and that it's unknown if footage will be taped. As of this writing, MLW's next TV taping is scheduled for September 18 in Atlanta, Georgia, with it being planned as a live broadcast.