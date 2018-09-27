It was revealed in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mae Young Classic competitor Nicole Matthews is banned from coming to the U.S. for five years. She reportedly had issues coming across the border from her hometown of Vancouver, British Columbia recently.

Matthews was reportedly coming to the U.S. to wrestle at an independent show in Washington several weeks ago and was stopped at the border. She reportedly did not have a visa to wrestle.

Matthews is a part of this year's Mae Young Classic tournament which was taped in August and had defeated Isla Dawn in the first round on Wednesday's episode. She will face Tegan Nox in the second round.

Matthews addressed the report of the ban, and noted that she'll "be fine."

Timing, eh?

I'll be fine, everyone. That's all I'm going to say about the elephant in the room. — Nicole Matthews ???? (@nmatthewsninja) September 27, 2018

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

