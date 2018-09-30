Title Match Set For NJPW King Of Pro-Wrestling

Marty Scurll defeated Will Ospreay at tonight's NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed and will now take on KUSHIDA at NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling on October 8 to determine the new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion.

The four-man tournament began due to Hiromu Takahashi having to relinquish the title after sustaining a neck injury at the G1 Special in San Francisco back in July against Dragon Lee. Takahashi is expected to be out 9-12 months.

