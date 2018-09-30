Titles Change Hands At Tonight's NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed

The Guerrillas of Destiny won the IWGP Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks at tonight's NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed.
This is the Guerrillas of Destiny's fourth time winning the titles. The Young Bucks won them back in June.
Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:
