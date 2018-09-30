Wrestling Inc.

Titles Change Hands At Tonight's NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed

By Joshua Gagnon | September 30, 2018

The Guerrillas of Destiny won the IWGP Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks at tonight's NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed.

This is the Guerrillas of Destiny's fourth time winning the titles. The Young Bucks won them back in June.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:










Related Articles

Comments

Recent

ROH Death Before Dishonor Results

Most Popular

Back To Top