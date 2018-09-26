Several Big WWE NXT Matches Set, The Power Of Lars Sullivan (Video), Shayna Baszler And Kairi Sane

- Above is a new video package looking at the power of Lars Sullivan. This week's WWE NXT episode saw Lars defeat enhancement talent Victor Orchant (indie veteran Vordell Walker) by disqualification due to interference from EC3. This set up next Wednesday's EC3 vs. Lars match.

- NXT General Manager William Regal has announced the following matches:

* Johnny Gargano vs. Tony Nese to air next week

* EC3 vs. Lars Sullivan to air next week

* The Forgotten Sons will be in action next week

* Adam Cole vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. NXT North American Champion Ricochet with the NA Title on the line, to air in two weeks

* The War Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly with the titles on the line, to air in three weeks

- As noted, Shayna Baszler vs. NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane is now official for the all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view on October 28. Sane and Baszler had this Twitter exchange after the match was announced: