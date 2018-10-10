Big Update On Edge Returning At WWE SmackDown 1000

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been confirmed for next Tuesday's SmackDown 1000 episode in Washington, DC. WWE has confirmed that he will be hosting a special edition of The Cutting Edge. Christian is likely to appear but he has not been confirmed as of this writing.

Below is the updated line-up for next Tuesday:

* The Undertaker and Kane return to SmackDown

* Evolution reunites with Triple H, Randy Orton, Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

* Rey Mysterio returns to face WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title WWE World Cup qualifier

* Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson, Vickie Guerrero and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long return, plus others

* Advertised matches: Daniel Bryan and WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. The Miz and Samoa Joe; Asuka, Naomi and Charlotte Flair vs. The IIconics and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch

