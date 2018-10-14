The Cauliflower Alley Club announced Canadian Wrestler, Don Leo Jonathan, passed away yesterday at the age of 87. According to Slam Wrestling, Jonathan entered the hospital in British Columbia at the end of August and would eventually pass away there.

The CAC is very sad to report the passing of the "Mormon Giant" Don Leo Jonathan. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/YVbIOWdqUB — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) October 13, 2018

Jonathan made his wrestling debut in 1948 and was nicknamed "The Mormon Giant," (6'6" and billed weight of between 285-340 lbs.) building a career that lasted until 1980. Jonathan worked all over the world, but spent much of his wrestling career in the U.S. and Canada where he would wrestle for promotions like Toronto's NWA affiliate Maple Leaf Wrestling, American Wrestling Association, and NWA All Star Wrestling.

In the 1970s, Jonathan would go up against Andre the Giant on multiple occasions where their matches were billed as the "match of the century" or the "battle of the giants." In his final match, he teamed up with Andre the Giant and Roddy Piper to defeat The Sheepherders (aka The Bushwhackers) and Buddy Rose on March 10, 1980 in Vancouver.

Jonathan was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2006.

Our condolences to the friends and family of Don Leo Jonathan.

Below are some videos from his career.



